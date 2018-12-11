Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: No touches in Week 14 loss
Jones logged only four snaps on offense in Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Saints but didn't log any touches.
The rookie's complete lack of involvement on offense speaks to his spot in the current pecking order. He does continue to put in time on return units, as he logged a total of 14 plays in that capacity Sunday. Given that veteran Jacquizz Rodgers has been a much more productive complementary option to starter Peyton Barber, Jones' fantasy outlook remains bleak.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Lackluster in return•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Should be active this week•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Finally free of injury•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Sitting again in Week 12•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Deemed questionable for Week 12•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Starts week as full participant•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Trust Landry and Martin?
Congratulations if you survived and advanced. Now let's talk about what happened in Week 1...
-
Week 14 reactions and early waivers
Miss anything on Sunday? Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know, with an...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...