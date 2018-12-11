Jones logged only four snaps on offense in Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Saints but didn't log any touches.

The rookie's complete lack of involvement on offense speaks to his spot in the current pecking order. He does continue to put in time on return units, as he logged a total of 14 plays in that capacity Sunday. Given that veteran Jacquizz Rodgers has been a much more productive complementary option to starter Peyton Barber, Jones' fantasy outlook remains bleak.