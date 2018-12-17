Jones brought in one of two targets for minus-2 yards in the Buccaneers' 20-12 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Just another forgettable game for the rookie, who's seen his first year in the NFL become a total washout. Jones' sole touch Sunday was his only one of the past two games, and he logged a meager four snaps from scrimmage for the second straight week. With his primary usage coming on coverage units, Jones' has next to no fantasy value in any format.

