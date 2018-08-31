Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Not struggling with playbook
Coach Dirk Koetter said Jones doesn't have any issues with effort or knowledge of the playbook, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. "When his runs came up, we didn't block them very well, number one, and he wasn't able to do much with it on his own," Koetter said. "I know from Ronald's standpoint, it's not at all from lack of effort, or from him not knowing what he's doing."
Koetter seems to see the same thing as everyone else -- poor vision and decision-making from Jones combined with terrible blocking by the offensive line. The final product was a 28-22-1 rushing line for the rookie in four preseason games, with his lone reception producing more yards (37) than the cumulative total from 28 carries. Meanwhile, Peyton Barber toted the rock 15 times for 87 yards and two touchdowns in three preseason appearances, locking down the lead job for Week 1 in New Orleans. It won't come as any surprise if the Bucs try to get an immediate return on their second-round pick, but we probably shouldn't count on more than a handful of touches for Jones in the season opener.
