Jones rushed six times for 13 yards and a touchdown and brought in his sole target for 15 yards in the Buccaneers' 26-23 overtime win over the Browns on Sunday.

The rookie found his way into the end zone late in the third quarter from two yards out, giving the Bucs a seemingly comfortable 23-9 lead at the time. While the fact he scored the first rushing touchdown of his career was encouraging, the fact remains that just like in preseason, Jones has been unable to do anything with the opportunities he's seen. Factoring in Sunday's line, he's rushed just 17 times for 45 yards over the three games he's seen action in. He'll look to improve versus the Bengals in a Week 8 matchup.