General manager Jason Licht said Jones has impressed the new coaching staff more than any other player so far this spring, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

The 2018 second-round pick barely played as a rookie and struggled with his rare opportunities, but coach Bruce Arians made it clear Jones would have a chance to prove himself in a new system. While he could face more competition after the 2019 NFL Draft, the 21-year-old currently finds himself in an underwhelming backfield alongside Peyton Barber, Shaun Wilson, Andre Ellington and Dare Ogunbowale. The Buccaneers do seem to be fond of Barber, who managed just 3.7 yards per carry and 4.6 per catch as a 16-game starter in 2018, finishing with 963 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns on 616 snaps (254 touches).