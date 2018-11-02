The Buccaneers ruled Jones (hamstring) out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Jones didn't practice at all this week and never really had much hope of playing after it was revealed he was dealing with a strained hamstring in the aftermath of the Week 8 loss to the Bengals. The rookie's absence gives Peyton Barber a higher degree of workload certainty, while undrafted rookie Shaun Wilson is expected to be active as the No. 3 running back behind Barber and Jacquizz Rodgers. Given the lack of practice participation, it feels like a stretch to expect Jones back for Tampa Bay's Week 10 game against Washington.