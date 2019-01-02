Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Out of game plan in finale
Jones played only one offensive snap Sunday in the Buccaneers' 34-32 loss to the Falcons.
For the final quarter of his rookie season, Jones earned only one touch on offense while being mostly relegated to a special-teams role. It amounts to a disappointing conclusion for Jones, who was expected to vie for the starting role when he was selected with a second-round pick back in April. Instead, Peyton Barber served as the top ballcarrier throughout the season while Jacquizz Rodgers handled much of the passing-down work, even though neither player was particularly efficient with his opportunities. The Buccaneers' overhaul of their coaching staff this offseason should give Jones a clean slate, but the 21-year-old will still need to impress in spring workouts, training camp and the preseason to secure a meaningful role heading into 2019.
