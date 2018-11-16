Jones (hamstring) took part in Friday's practice, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic.

It remains uncertain whether or not Jones will be available this week, but he has at least given himself a chance to play by taking part in each of the Buccaneers' three practice sessions this week. A better estimate at his Week 11 will status will be able to be made when Tampa Bay's final injury report of the week becomes available.

