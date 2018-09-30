Jones is expected to be active for Sunday's game at Chicago, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Buccaneers invested a 2018 second-round pick in Jones, only to include him among their inactives for the first three games of the season in favor of running backs Peyton Barber and Jacquizz Rodgers. Neither player has been particularly productive en route to the 30th ranked rush offense, so Jones may be tasked with jump-starting the Bucs' backfield. Still, it's difficult to envision a large workload for Jones if all three are active.