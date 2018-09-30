Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Pro debut imminent?
Jones is expected to be active for Sunday's game at Chicago, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Buccaneers invested a 2018 second-round pick in Jones, only to include him among their inactives for the first three games of the season in favor of running backs Peyton Barber and Jacquizz Rodgers. Neither player has been particularly productive en route to the 30th ranked rush offense, so Jones may be tasked with jump-starting the Bucs' backfield. Still, it's difficult to envision a large workload for Jones if all three are active.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Inactive again Week 3•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Remains inactive Week 2•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Inactive Week 1•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Listed as third running back to open season•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Not struggling with playbook•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Shut down on ground again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....