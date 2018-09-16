Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Remains inactive Week 2
Jones (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 2 tilt against the Eagles, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Jones will thus spend the first two games of his professional career on the sidelines, a result of both Peyton Barber's clear hold on the No. 1 running back role and Jones' own deficiencies in preseason. The rookie's next chance to make his NFL debut comes in a Week 3 Monday night matchup against the Steelers.
