Jones (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 2 tilt against the Eagles, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Jones will thus spend the first two games of his professional career on the sidelines, a result of both Peyton Barber's clear hold on the No. 1 running back role and Jones' own deficiencies in preseason. The rookie's next chance to make his NFL debut comes in a Week 3 Monday night matchup against the Steelers.