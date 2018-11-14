Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Returns in limited fashion
Jones (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
For the first time since Oct. 28, Jones handled some practice reps as he works his way back from a hamstring injury that forced absences Weeks 9 and 10. Prior to returning to practice, the rookie told Jenna Laine of ESPN.com that his hamstring is "feeling really good." While he's taken a step in the right direction, Jones likely has to emerge from the week setback-free before gaining clearance to play Sunday versus the Giants.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Aiming to practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Sidelined again Week 10•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Absent for practice again•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Missing more practice time•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Officially ruled out•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Likely out 1-to-2 weeks•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Fantasy players are hoping Corey Davis and Marquez Valdes-Scantling can continue their recent...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
It hasn't been quite the season we've hoped for from Alex Collins or Dalvin Cook, but Jamey...
-
Latest news: Bell stays home
Le'Veon Bell chose not to report on Tuesday. Heath Cummings breaks down everything you missed...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 11
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...