Jones (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

For the first time since Oct. 28, Jones handled some practice reps as he works his way back from a hamstring injury that forced absences Weeks 9 and 10. Prior to returning to practice, the rookie told Jenna Laine of ESPN.com that his hamstring is "feeling really good." While he's taken a step in the right direction, Jones likely has to emerge from the week setback-free before gaining clearance to play Sunday versus the Giants.

