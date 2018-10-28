Jones has been ruled out of Sunday's game at Cincinnati due to a hamstring injury, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Jones has been incorporated into the Buccaneers offense the past four games, acting as a change-of-pace option to starter Peyton Barber. After earning 22 touches in the first three, Jones turned three touches into one yard before departing this contest. Expect Jacquizz Rodgers to handle any reps that Barber doesn't while Jones is sidelined.