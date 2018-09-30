Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Set for NFL debut
Jones is active for the first time in his NFL career in Week 4 against the Bears.
The second-round pick was sidelined by virtue of head coach Dirk Koetter's decision over the first three games of the season, but he'll finally have a chance to suit up against Chicago. The Buccaneers' running game has been relatively nondescript while being helmed by Peyton Barber over the first trio of contests, although game flow has at least partly affected the latter's opportunities. It remains to be seen how the Bucs' backfield workload will be divided Sunday, but Barber is likely to still log more than half of the running back touches for at least this week.
