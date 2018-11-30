Coach Dirk Koetter said Jones will play in Sunday's game against the Panthers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Previously bothered by a hamstring injury, Jones was essentially a healthy scratch for last week's 27-9 win over San Francisco, landing on the inactive list after logging full participation in every practice. It's unclear if the rookie's upcoming active status is related to Peyton Barber's ankle issue, but there hasn't been any indication Barber is in danger of missing the game. While it would be unwise to count on Jones for any significant level of involvement this week, the Buccaneers do have clear incentive to get their second-round pick some touches during the final month of a lost season.