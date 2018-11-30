Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Should be active this week
Coach Dirk Koetter said Jones will play in Sunday's game against the Panthers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Previously bothered by a hamstring injury, Jones was essentially a healthy scratch for last week's 27-9 win over San Francisco, landing on the inactive list after logging full participation in every practice. It's unclear if the rookie's upcoming active status is related to Peyton Barber's ankle issue, but there hasn't been any indication Barber is in danger of missing the game. While it would be unwise to count on Jones for any significant level of involvement this week, the Buccaneers do have clear incentive to get their second-round pick some touches during the final month of a lost season.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Finally free of injury•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Sitting again in Week 12•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Deemed questionable for Week 12•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Starts week as full participant•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Missing third straight game•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Practicing for third straight day•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 sleepers
With the Fantasy playoffs one week away in most leagues, Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 things to know
It's the most important week of the season. Playoff spots are on the line. Here's what you...