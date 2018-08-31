Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Shut down on ground again
Jones took 10 carries for four yards and didn't draw any targets in Thursday's preseason game against Jacksonville.
Blown up in the backfield for a five-yard loss on the first snap of the game, Jones struggled to get anything going while handling most of the backfield work throughout the first half. He finishes the preseason with a dismal stat line -- 28 carries for 22 yards and a TD -- though he did at least have one highlight with a 37-yard gain on his lone reception. All signs point to Peyton Barber starting and getting most of the carries Week 1 in New Orleans, but it won't come as any surprise if the Bucs find a way to get their rookie second-round pick involved. While clearly part of the problem, Jones did get a raw deal from his offensive line this preseason.
