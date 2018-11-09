Jones II (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Redskins, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Jones has yet to practice since straining his hamstring Oct. 28, forcing back-to-back absences so far. During the rookie running back's first DNP this past Sunday at Carolina, Peyton Barber led the Buccaneers backfield, per usual, but Jacquizz Rodgers was just behind him in terms of offensive snap count (35 versus 26).