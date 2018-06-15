Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Signs rookie contract
Jones signed his rookie contract Thursday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
The second-round selection was the last of the Buccaneers' eight draft picks to ink his rookie deal. Jones received the four-year contract that all players selected from the second round onward are slotted into, one that also contains a team option for a fifth season. The former USC Trojan will be counted on to provide a big-play dimension that the Tampa backfield has lacked for multiple seasons, and he could ultimately end up splitting carries fairly evenly with incumbent lead back Peyton Barber.
