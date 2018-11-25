Jones (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's Week 12 tilt against the 49ers, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Jones is somewhat of a surprise inactive after practicing in full all week, but given his middling production when he's suited up, the Buccaneers don't seem to have much urgency to get him back into game action. Veteran Jacquizz Rodgers should once again serve as Peyton Barber's primary backup against the 49ers.