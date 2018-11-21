Jones (hamstring) is listed as a full participant on the Wednesday injury report.

A limited participant all last week, Jones ultimately was ruled out Friday for Sunday's eventual 38-35 loss to the Giants. His progression to full participation suggests he should be back for Sunday's game against San Francisco, but there's no guarantee of a sizable role after Peyton Barber just had his best game of the season. It does make sense for the Bucs to give Jones a better look down the stretch, as they don't have any chance to make the playoffs and presumably hope the rookie can supersede Barber before Week 1 of 2019. As bad as he's looked so far, Jones at least offers theoretical upside with his excellent speed, while Barber seemingly lacks the athletic traits to be anything more than a low-end starter or solid backup.