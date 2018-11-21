Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Starts week as full participant
Jones (hamstring) is listed as a full participant on the Wednesday injury report.
A limited participant all last week, Jones ultimately was ruled out Friday for Sunday's eventual 38-35 loss to the Giants. His progression to full participation suggests he should be back for Sunday's game against San Francisco, but there's no guarantee of a sizable role after Peyton Barber just had his best game of the season. It does make sense for the Bucs to give Jones a better look down the stretch, as they don't have any chance to make the playoffs and presumably hope the rookie can supersede Barber before Week 1 of 2019. As bad as he's looked so far, Jones at least offers theoretical upside with his excellent speed, while Barber seemingly lacks the athletic traits to be anything more than a low-end starter or solid backup.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Missing third straight game•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Practicing for third straight day•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Limited again Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Returns in limited fashion•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Aiming to practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Sidelined again Week 10•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
It took them a little while to get going, but Josh Gordon and Doug Baldwin should keep rolling...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Eight things to know for Week 12
Heath Cummings is worried about targets in New England and expecting a bounce back for the...