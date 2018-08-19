Jones rushed four times for two yards and failed to come up with his only target in the Buccaneers' 30-14 preseason win over the Titans on Saturday.

For the second time in as many preseason games, Jones couldn't get much going on the ground, although he had the misfortune of seeing a seven-yard run called back due to an offensive holding call against tight end O.J. Howard. Jones logged time in both the second and third quarters -- giving him plenty of reps against the Titans' second- and third-team defenders -- making his overall numbers particularly disappointing. Current starter Peyton Barber enjoyed significantly more success versus Tennessee's first-team defense, further widening the gulf between the two backs for the moment. Jones will look to put together his first solid game as a pro during next Friday's night's exhibition tilt against the Lions.