Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Struggles for running room in preseason opener
Jones rushed eight times for nine yards and a touchdown and failed to come up with his only target in the Buccaneers' 26-24 preseason win over the Dolphins on Thursday.
If not for the fact that he got into the end zone, the rookie's NFL debut would have been utterly forgettable. Jones was repeatedly stymied by the Dolphins' front, and his main competition for touches, Peyton Barber, outpaced him on the ground during his time on the field. The USC product also came up empty on the pass-catching front, a dimension of his game the Bucs have emphasized they want to develop. Jones will look to have a bigger impact in the Buccaneers' second exhibition tilt, which unfolds against the Titans on Aug. 18.
