Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Struggling in passing game
Jones' struggles with drops during practice haven't gone unnoticed by the Tampa Bay coaching staff, ESPN.com's Jenna Laine reports. "In college, there was probably a reason why [Jones] was only thrown the ball 17 times," said Bucs running backs coach Tim Spencer. "He's never going to be the best catching guy on the team, but he certainly can improve on catching the balls that we want to throw to him."
In addition to commenting on the rookie second-round pick, Spencer acknowledged that Peyton Barber has solidified his own place atop the depth chart. Jones may still enter Week 1 with some kind of role in the backfield, but he hasn't exactly made the best case for himself with 12 carries for 11 yards and a touchdown through two preseason games. The USC product only caught 32 passes in 40 collegiate appearances, though he did average 13.4 yards on 14 receptions last year, proving to be dangerous once he got the ball in his hands.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Struggles for running room again•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Not gaining ground•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Struggles for running room in preseason opener•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Struggling with pass protection•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Getting more work with first team•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Biggest 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
TE Tiers 4.0
Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...
-
QB Tiers 4.0
Carson Wentz's slide continues, but depth builds in the late rounds. Dave Richard's Quarterback...
-
Washington's crowded backfield
Adrian Peterson is joining the Washington Redskins. What does that mean for their backfield...