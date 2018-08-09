Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Struggling with pass protection
Jones has struggled with pass protection during training camp, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Already expected to split work with Peyton Barber this fall, Jones could be hard pressed to carve out a majority stake in the backfield if he can't prove capable in protecting his quarterback. Furthermore, Jones only caught 32 passes in three years at USC, so he seemingly has work to do on multiple fronts in order to be a factor on third downs this season. That said, running backs coach Tim Spencer recently indicated that Jones' pass-catching chops are developing. "They didn't throw him a lot of balls at USC. But [Jones'] hands have improved, and if he keeps on improving, that speed is something else," Spencer said.
