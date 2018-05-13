Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II: Working on pass catching during minicamp

Jones caught a deep ball in Saturday's rookie minicamp practice and was frequently targeted in Friday's opening session as well, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Jones hauled in a modest 32 receptions over the 40 games spanning his three seasons at USC, yet his speed and ability in space afford him plenty of upside as a pass-catcher at the NFL level. Laine reports the second-round pick was mostly targeted on screens and checkdowns Friday, but he got downfield Saturday for a long reception. He'll have opportunities to potentially even line up wide in Dirk Koetter's offense during the coming season, which dovetails perfectly with Jones' stated goal of becoming more of a receiving threat heading into his first professional campaign, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports. "Just being a complete back, catching out of the backfield," Jones said of his goals now that he's at the next level. [I'm] just working on that, progressing, making my game overall better."