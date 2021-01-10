Jones suffered a quad injury during pregame warmups ahead of Saturday's wild-card matchup against Washington, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Jones never did take the field for Saturday's wild-card game. Leonard Fournette figures to command the starter's workload while rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn rotates in as a change-of-pace back.
