Jones will share backfield duties again with Leonard Fournette in 2021 after the latter re-signed with the Buccaneers on a one-year deal March 26, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Jones logged a team-high 192 carries in 2020, with Fournette a distant second with 97 attempts while appearing in just one fewer game. However, the latter truly took off in the postseason, beginning with a wild-card win over Washington that Jones missed after suffering a quadriceps pull in pregame warmups. Given Fournette's productivity at the most critical time of year and his superior pass-catching skills, Jones could certainly find himself in a much closer timeshare arrangement in the coming campaign.