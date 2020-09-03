Jones is facing additional backfield competition from Leonard Fournette, with whom the Buccaneers agreed on a one-year contract Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jones has put together a strong offseason and appeared to have earned coach Bruce Arians' confidence, but the Buccaneers nonetheless felt it necessary to pursue Fournette once he hit free agency. Arians commented earlier today that Jones "looks like he can be an all-around back," per Greg Auman of The Athletic, but Fournette's past production (two of three seasons with 1,000 rushing yards) significantly outranks the career-best 724 rushing yard campaign that Jones put together in 2019. With 10,000-yard veteran LeSean McCoy and rookie third-round pick Ke'Shawn Vaughn also both in the mix, it looks probable that Tampa Bay will default to a backfield-by-committee approach.