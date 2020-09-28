Jones rushed 13 times for 53 yards and brought in two of four targets for 20 yards in the Buccaneers' 28-10 win over the Broncos.

A week after Leonard Fournette took center stage and went over the 100-yard mark on the ground, Jones served as the clear lead back, outpacing his teammate by six carries and six touches overall. There was nothing spectacular about Jones' day -- he had a long run of 13 yards on his way to 4.1 yards per rush -- but the USC product encouragingly enjoyed a solid presence in the passing game as well. Through three games, Jones is now averaging 12.1 carries and three targets per contest, numbers that his fantasy managers hope will be exceeded in a Week 4 home matchup against the Chargers.