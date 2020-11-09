Jones rushed three times for nine yards and caught three passes (four targets) for nine yards in Sunday's 38-3 loss to New Orleans.

Jones' three carries actually led all Buccaneer rushers (Leonard Fournette received the only other carry) after the team shifted to throwing on every down after falling behind big early. The 23-year-old now has two disappointing performances in a row, although we can pretty much throw this contest out completely based on the game script. Fournette had seen his usage rise in the two weeks prior to Sunday's stinker, so a two-back system appears to be developing in Tampa Bay. Jones is still the preferred back for fantasy purposes, as he is ahead of Fournette in terms of carries and goal-line chances, while the latter has received more looks in the passing game. The rushing attack will look to get back on track against a Carolina defense that is surrendering 114.3 rushing yards per game this season.