Jones was forced out of Saturday's wild-card game against Washington with a quad injury, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Jones suffered the injury in the first quarter before receiving his first touch. Unless he can return, Leonard Fournette and Ke'Shawn Vaughn are the only remaining running backs for Tampa Bay.
