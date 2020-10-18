Jones will have less competition for carries in Sunday's Week 6 tilt against the Packers with Leonard Fournette (ankle) inactive for the contest.

Jones logged 20 and 17 carries in Weeks 4 and 5, respectively, and he could be in for a similar or even greater workload with Fournette limited to all of one snap over that span. It's arguably in the Buccaneers' best interest to keep Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones and the returning Davante Adams off the field as much as possible, so Jones could see plenty of work against a Packers run defense that's allowed 128.0 rushing yards per road contest.