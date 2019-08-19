Jones (knee) did not practice Monday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Auman additionally reported that Jones didn't have any sort of limp and that head coach Bruce Arians attributed Jones' absence strictly to soreness. The second-year back got plenty of work throughout training camp and logged a pair of carries in Friday's preseason win over the Dolphins, but Kevin O'Donnell of Fox13 tweeted a screen shot of a potential hyperextension that Jones may have suffered in his left knee while returning the opening kickoff of that contest. Jones should be considered day-to-day for the time being, with his next opportunity to practice coming Tuesday.

