Jones (quad/finger) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Given what happened last week -- when he was active but didn't play any snaps -- fantasy managers will feel a whole lot better if Jones is able to upgrade to full participation Friday. Barring that development, he appears to be headed for a 'questionable' designation ahead of the Bucs' playoff matchup with New Orleans on Sunday. The team has Leonard Fournette on hand to fill in as the lead runner against a stout New Orleans run defense if Jones is limited or out this weekend.
