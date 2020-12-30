Jones (finger) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Coach Bruce Arians told Jenna Laine of ESPN.com that Jones "caught the ball OK" in his return from a two-week stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It appears Jones' left pinky finger still is bothering him, which isn't shocking two weeks removed from a procedure to insert a pin in the appendage. Fellow running back Leonard Fournette also was limited by an abdominal issue, so the state of Tampa Bay's backfield will be one to monitor as the weekend draws closer.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Returns to practice•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Taken off COVID-19 list•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Hopeful for Week 17•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Officially out for Week 16•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Deemed unlikely for Week 16•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Confirmed unavailable Week 15•