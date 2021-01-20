The Buccaneers listed Jones as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report with finger and calf injuries.
Jones was nursing a quadriceps injury heading into last weekend's divisional-round game in New Orleans, but he ultimately suited up and rushed 13 times for 62 yards in the Buccaneers' win. Though he's now contending with new injuries coming out of that contest, the running back may just have been limited in practice for maintenance purposes ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Packers.
