Jones (finger/calf) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimate.
Jones who was listed as questionable for this past Sunday's divisional-round game in New Orleans, ended up suiting up for the contest, en route to rushing 13 times for 62 yards in the Buccaneers' win. With no reported setbacks in that contest, it's quite possible that the running back's listed limitations Wednesday are indicative of rep management in advance of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Packers.
