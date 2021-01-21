Jones (quad/finger) was limited at practice Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Jones picked up a few bumps and bruises near the end of the regular season and prior to Tampa Bay's playoff opener at Washington. While he only played 29 percent of the offensive snaps during the divisional-round win in New Orleans, he churned out a healthy 62 yards on 13 rushes (4.8 YPC). In the same game, Leonard Fournette led the Bucs backfield, turning 22 touches into 107 yards from scrimmage and one TD. Assuming Jones is able to suit up again Sunday at Green Bay, he seems poised to play second fiddle to Fournette yet again.
