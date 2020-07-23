Jones likely will enter Week 1 as a starter, according to ESPN.com's Jenna Laine.
Rookie third-round pick Ke'Shawn Vaughn should still be in the mix for carries, but his shot at the lead role right out of the gate took a big hit after the NFL cancelled offseason programs and preseason games. Jones has been preparing the possibility of a much larger workload in his third NFL season, focusing on his pass-catching skills and bulking up to around 225 pounds. While he should have the initial advantage, Jones could lose ground in a hurry if he fails to impress early in the season. There's also a chance the Tampa backfield fails to provide a reliable fantasy producer altogether, especially if Dare Ogunbowale or Raymond Calais steals a large chunk of the receiving work.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Working diligently on receiving•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Gets competition in draft•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Talked up by team brass•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Getting competition soon?•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Raises expectations•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Best game of season in finale•