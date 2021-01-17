Jones (quadriceps), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional-round game in New Orleans, is being treated as a game-day decision, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jones was active for last weekend's win over Washington in the wild-card round, but he didn't play any snaps in the contest after tweaking his quad in pregame warmups. Expect reporters on the scene in New Orleans to keep a closer eye on Jones during warmups ahead of Sunday's 6:40 p.m. ET kickoff to get a better sense of his availability, but at this stage, Rapoport relays that the running back has a "good shot" to play. Though listed as questionable, Jones seemingly improved his odds of gaining clearance by taking part in a walk-through session Saturday. He'll go through another workout Sunday before the Buccaneers likely decide on his status, with an update on Jones expected to arrive no later than 5:10 p.m. ET, when the team releases its inactive list.