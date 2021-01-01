Head coach Bruce Arians said he wants to give Jones "a ton of work" in Sunday's game against the Falcons, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official website reports.

Jones had finger surgery after Tampa's Week 14 contest and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list shortly thereafter. He's now set to return from a two-game absence, though his pass-catching ability could be impacted by a brace that covers two fingers on his left hand, according to Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site. Regardless, Jones is poised to step back in as the Bucs' lead runner, needing exactly 100 rushing yards to reach 1,000 for the season.