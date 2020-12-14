Coach Bruce Arians said Monday that Jones may have fractured his pinky during Sunday's win over the Vikings, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The Buccaneers are still awaiting confirmation on the severity of Jones' injury, but it sounds like he played through the issue Sunday while amassing 80 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Jones could have to have a pin inserted if he's indeed suffered a fractured finger, but it doesn't appear that he's in any serious danger of missing time.