Jones (quadriceps) did not practice Wednesday.
Jones didn't handle a single snap during Tampa Bay's wild-card win over Washington despite being active. Though he'll have two more chances to resume practicing, Jones' workload could end up difficult to prognosticate unless clarity is offered by coach Bruce Arians or the extent of the 23-year-old's participation. Leonard Fournette ran for 93 yards on 19 carries versus Washington, and he'd be the clear favorite to lead the Buccaneers' backfield in New Orleans on Sunday if Jones is sidelined or limited.
