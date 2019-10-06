Jones rushed nine times for 35 yards and secured two of three targets for 21 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-24 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Jones did outpace backfield mate Peyton Barber once again, but by only one carry in this instance after logging 10 more totes than his teammate in Week 4. Game flow hardly worked in favor of the running game in the second half, anyhow, so it's difficult to fault Jones' modest production and draw too many conclusions from Sunday's results. Jones will look for a more bountiful workload versus the Panthers during a Week 6 divisional tilt in London.