Jones won't have to contend with Leonard Fournette (ankle) for reps during Sunday's game against the Chargers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Through three games, Fournette combined for 31 touches, including seven catches, which instead will filter down to Jones and LeSean McCoy. Jones himself has been afforded 43 touches, while McCoy has nine to his name. Overall, Jones is averaging just 3.8 yards per carry and hauled in six of nine passes, but the added volume could help him approach 100 yards from scrimmage for the first time this season.