Coach Bruce Arians said Jones is the Buccaneers' starting running back going forward, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. "He's been consistent [and] he's been more explosive," Arians said.

The news isn't surprising, as Jones has out-touched Peyton Barber, 32-15, over the last two weeks, but it's positive news for Jones' fantasy owners that the boss acknowledged his superior skill. Jones registered 67 rushing yards -- his second-highest total of the year -- and a touchdown in this past Sunday's overtime loss to the Seahawks. Barber still figures to get into the rotation, but Jones has a solid opportunity to live up to his starter's tag Sunday against the Cardinals, who have allowed 126.9 rushing yards per game, the ninth most in the league.