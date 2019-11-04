Play

Coach Bruce Arians said Jones is the Buccaneers' starting running back going forward, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. "He's been consistent [and] he's been more explosive," Arians said.

The news isn't surprising, as Jones has out-touched Peyton Barber, 32-15, over the last two weeks, but it's positive news for Jones' fantasy owners that the boss acknowledged his superior skill. Jones registered 67 rushing yards -- his second-highest total of the year -- and a touchdown in this past Sunday's overtime loss to the Seahawks. Barber still figures to get into the rotation, but Jones has a solid opportunity to live up to his starter's tag Sunday against the Cardinals, who have allowed 126.9 rushing yards per game, the ninth most in the league.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories