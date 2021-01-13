Jones (quadriceps) didn't participate in the media-access portion of Wednesday's practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Though he was active for Tampa's win over Washington in the wild-card round, Jones didn't actually take any snaps in the game. His absence Wednesday isn't a great sign, but he still has two more chances to get on the practice field before the end of the week. If Jones is out or limited again, Leonard Fournette would be a clear favorite to lead the Tampa backfield Sunday evening in New Orleans.
