Jones (quad/finger) is listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional-round playoff game against New Orleans after logging limited practices Thursday and Friday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Bruce Arians previously noted that Jones will be a game-time decision for the contest, while relaying Friday that regardless of whether Jones ends up playing Sunday, Leonard Fournette -- who turned in a strong performance in the team's wild-card win over Washington this past Saturday -- will get the start at running back. That said, Arians added that if Jones is "full-speed" by game-time, he'd get "his normal reps."