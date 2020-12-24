Head coach Bruce Arians confirmed Thursday that Jones (finger, reserve/COVID-19 list) won't play in the Buccaneers' Week 16 game against the Lions, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Jones hasn't practiced since undergoing surgery Dec. 15 to repair a fractured left pinkie finger. He was then placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list a day later, and at this point, it's uncertain how close he might be to clearing all health-related protocols to rejoin the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay should provide another update on Jones' status early next week, but for now, the team will roll with Leonard Fournette as its lead back for a second straight game, with LeSean McCoy and Ke'Shawn Vaughn serving as depth options.