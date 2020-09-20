Jones rushed seven times for 23 yards and a touchdown and brought in both of his targets for four yards in the Buccaneers' 31-17 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Jones was teed up for a potentially fruitful fantasy day against the Panthers' porous run defense, and accordingly, he opened the scoring on the day with a seven-yard touchdown run with 5:42 remaining in the first quarter. However, the third-year back then saw coach Bruce Arians afford Jones' backfield mate Leonard Fournette plenty of work, leading to the latter posting a 12-103-2 line on the afternoon. Despite Arians' preseason proclamation that Jones was the clear lead back, there was still a certain degree of uncertainty until the games began, and as Week 2 demonstrated, Arians could well opt to go with a hot-hand philosophy in his backfield on the majority of weeks. Jones will look to make up for a relatively pedestrian Week 2 effort in a tough Week 3 road matchup against the Broncos next Sunday.