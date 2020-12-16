The Buccaneers added Jones (finger) to the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Jones' availability for Week 15 was already in doubt due after undergoing finger surgery Tuesday, and he'll now need to clear all necessary COVID-19 protocols before retaking the field. Being placed on the COVID list could mean either that Jones has tested positive or been deemed a close contact. In any case, it's looking increasingly likely that some combination of LeSean McCoy, Leonard Fournette, Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Kenjon Barner will helm Tampa Bay's backfield.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Unsurprisingly absent from practice•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Undergoing surgery on finger•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: May have broken finger•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Solid output in win•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Shines with pair of big plays•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Stymied Monday night•